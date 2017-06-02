Bravo ready to battle Ederson for No. 1 shirt

Manchester City’s goalie, Claudio Bravo is prepared to stay and fight for his place with incoming signing Ederson.

This follows Benfica agreeing to sell Ederson to City for €40million, with Pep Guardiola again looking for a new competition for the Chilean after it was confirmed that Willy Caballero will leave the club.

Bravo who was Barca’s first choice before the switch lost his place to Willy Caballero after a string of blunders.

“My future is still linked to City for a long time,” Bravo told AS.

“You always have competition at this level. It happened to me at Colo Colo, in the national team, at Real Sociedad, at Barcelona, at City – all my life has been a competition.

“I knew this was going to be the scenario for a while, but this is not something that worries me. Football is like this at the highest level and more so in these powerful clubs.

“Wherever you look, you have a selection of the best in the world.”

“I had two successful seasons at the highest level, and I’ve just experienced one where we did not achieve what we aimed for from a team standpoint,” he said.

“But one thing does not rule out the other. I’ve always been consistent and persevered on the aims that I set myself. It hasn’t been the year that I expected but I hope the next one will be much better.

“Many people think that it was down to adapting but I don’t think so. There has been a tendency to link my name with that of the functioning of all the team. I don’t want to delve into this.

“The whole team did not function as it should have during certain times of the season, but that is in the past.”

