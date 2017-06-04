Breakdance aces head to Jinja on June 11 for Eastern Region eliminations

The Break-Fast Jam 2017 Eastern Uganda eliminations are expected to be fiercely contested, with entries expected from dance power house Kenya.

“Many participants from within the eastern region, other parts of Uganda and Kenya will be at the event. We expect tough competition among the dancers, Djs, beatboxers, vocal percussionist, graffiti writers and rappers,” said Breakdance Project Uganda (BPU) head Mark Kaweesi after he visited the proposed venue, Jinja Town Hall.

Breakdance Project Uganda is a grass-roots, youth-centred organisation founded in 2006. BPU organises a Break-Fast Jam circuit across the country, an annual breakdance event nurturing and promoting youth education through hiphop dance in East Africa.

According to organisers, “The event’s overall aim is cultivating a positively enriching hip-hop culture in Africa. This initiative empowers participants socially and economically by elevating them with practical skills, knowledge, inspiration and experiences on a neutral platform.”

BPU aims to bridge the gap between people of different backgrounds, build young people’s leadership skills and self-esteem, increase access to formal and informal education, connect local and international artists, and generate employment opportunities. Their activities include educational workshops, discussions, competitions, performances, showcases, exhibitions.

Partners and sponsors for the Jinja event are BPU, Gagawala graphics, Live Music Jinja, KO tv, Smart FM, Infinite Records, Nalubaale Rafting.

The post Breakdance aces head to Jinja on June 11 for Eastern Region eliminations appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.

This post was syndicated from The Independent Uganda:. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

