Breaking: 12 killed, 39 wounded in Iran’s parliament attack

Twelve people were killed in twin attacks on Iran’s parliament complex and the shrine of its revolutionary leader claimed by the Islamic State group on Wednesday, its emergency services chief said.

A total of 39 people were wounded in the two attacks, and rescue operations are continuing, Pir Hossein Kolivand said.

The post Breaking: 12 killed, 39 wounded in Iran’s parliament attack appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

