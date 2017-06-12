Pages Navigation Menu

Breaking: 5 fear dead as Senator Dino’s protest turns bloody in Kogi

Posted on Jun 12, 2017 in News | 0 comments

No fewer than five persons were hit with bullet at the gate of Kogi State polytechnic, Lokoja where senator Dino Melaye was holding a protest against the state government. The protest which stated around 11am turned bloody when gunmen yet to be identified invaded the venue of protset. The gunmen who stormed the venue from […]

