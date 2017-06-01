Oct 1st bombing: Court dismisses Okah’s no-case submission, orders him to open defence – NIGERIAN TRIBUNE (press release) (blog)
Oct 1st bombing: Court dismisses Okah's no-case submission, orders him to open defence
JUSTICE Gabriel Kolawole of the Federal High Court in Abuja on Thursday dismissed the no-case-submission filed by the detained leader of the Movement for the Emancipation of the Niger Delta (MEND) Charles Okah and his co-defendant, Obi Nwabueze, …
