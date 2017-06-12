Pages Navigation Menu

Breaking: Acting President Osinbajo signs the 2017 budget into law (Photos)

Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo has signed the 2017 budget into law at exactly 4:42 PM today, June 12th in his office at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. The Presidency have said President Muhammadu Buhari had indicated to Acting President Yemi Osinbajo to proceed to assent to the nation’s 2017 budget. Mr. Osinbajo had on May […]

