Breaking: APC reverses Jibrin, Ranka’s expulsions

By AbdulSalam Muhammad

KANO – The Kano State Chapter of the All Progressive Congress (APC) weekend reversed the purported expulsion of Abdulmumini Jibril Kofa and Alhaji Sani Kanti Ranka from the party.

The APC’s Public Relation Officer, Alhaji Bashir Karaye told reporters in Kano Saturday evening that the steps adopted by the feuding group at Bebeji local chapter was “unconstitutional ” .

Bashir said “we recognized that both Kano Ranka and Kofa were still card carrying members, and the status quo ante remains “.

Ranks faction has been enmeshed in power struggle with Abdulmumuni Jibrin group over the soul of the party culminating in expulsion and counter expulsions.

The spokesman of the party said due processes were not followed in the

purported expulsions of the leading light in the party.

Karaye affirmed that “Ranka is still the chairman of APC in Bebeji while Abdulmumini

Kofa a genuine member of APC.”

Karaye therefore assured that the party would not accept any contrary action to the provisions of its constitution, as he urged the two warring groups to sheath their swords, while the investigative committee is working around the clock to finding lasting solution to the problem.

