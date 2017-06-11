BREAKING!! Batman Actor, Adam West Dies At 88 [Photo]

Actor Adam West who portrayed Batman in the classic 1960s television series, died Friday night in Los Angeles. The actor passed away at the age of 88 after a short battle with leukemia and was surrounded by his wife, Marcelle, six children, five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. After the ABC show died out, West struggled with …

The post BREAKING!! Batman Actor, Adam West Dies At 88 [Photo] appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

