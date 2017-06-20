Breaking: Capital Oil boss Ifeanyi Ubah released – Vanguard

Pages Navigation Menu

Breaking: Capital Oil boss Ifeanyi Ubah released

Breaking: Capital Oil boss Ifeanyi Ubah released
Dr. Ifeanyi Ubah, the managing director of Capital Oil and Gas Limited has been released from DSS's detention. Sources said the oil mogul was released yesterday night unconditionally by the Department of State Services after a “No Case” was established
