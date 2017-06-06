Federal High Court Orders Forfeiture Of $43M Seized From Lagos Apartment Of Nigeria’s Spy Chief – SaharaReporters.com
|
SaharaReporters.com
|
Federal High Court Orders Forfeiture Of $43M Seized From Lagos Apartment Of Nigeria's Spy Chief
SaharaReporters.com
The Federal High Court in Lagos has ordered the final forfeiture of the sums of $43m, £27,800 and N23m recovered by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission from an apartment in the Ikoyi area of Lagos. The court, in a ruling by Justice Muslim …
Court Orders Final Forfeiture of Recovered Money From Lagos Flat to FG
$50m Ikoyi Loot Court orders forfeiture of money to FG
Updated: Court orders final forfeiture of Ikoyi's $43.4m, £27800, N23.2m to FG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!