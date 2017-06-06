Federal High Court Orders Forfeiture Of $43M Seized From Lagos Apartment Of Nigeria’s Spy Chief – SaharaReporters.com

Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on Jun 6, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Federal High Court Orders Forfeiture Of $43M Seized From Lagos Apartment Of Nigeria's Spy Chief
The Federal High Court in Lagos has ordered the final forfeiture of the sums of $43m, £27,800 and N23m recovered by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission from an apartment in the Ikoyi area of Lagos. The court, in a ruling by Justice Muslim …
Court Orders Final Forfeiture of Recovered Money From Lagos Flat to FGThe Streetjournal
$50m Ikoyi Loot Court orders forfeiture of money to FGPulse Nigeria
Updated: Court orders final forfeiture of Ikoyi's $43.4m, £27800, N23.2m to FGTheNewsGuru
TheCable –BellaNaija –CHANNELS TELEVISION –The Whistler
all 16 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

