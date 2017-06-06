Pages Navigation Menu

BREAKING: Court orders final forfeiture of Ikoyi’s $43.4m, £27,800, N23.2m to FG

Posted on Jun 6, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Justice Hassan of the Federal High Court has ordered final forfeiture of the $43.4m, £27,800, N23.2m discovered in an air-conditioned flat in Osborne, Ikoyi to the Federal Government. The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had stormed a residential building in the 7th Floor of a four – bedroom apartment at Osborne Towers located at 16, Osborne […]

