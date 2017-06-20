BREAKING: Etisalat Nigeria taken over by Access Bank, others

Access Bank has now taken over the management of telecommunication company, Etisalat Nigeria. Besides Access Bank, other local and foreign banks are said to be part of the takeover of the telecommunication company which takes effect from June 15. The take-over came as a result of a futile effort by Emerging Markets Telecommunications Services, EMTS, […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

