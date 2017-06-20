Pages Navigation Menu

BREAKING: Etisalat Nigeria taken over by Access Bank, others

Posted on Jun 20, 2017 in Business, News | 0 comments

Access Bank has now taken over the management of telecommunication company, Etisalat Nigeria. Besides Access Bank, other local and foreign banks are said to be part of the takeover of the telecommunication company which takes effect from June 15. The take-over came as a result of a futile effort by Emerging Markets Telecommunications Services, EMTS, […]

