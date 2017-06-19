BREAKING: Ex-Benue Governor, Suswam, docked over fresh corruption charges

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arraigned the immediate past governor of Benue State, Gabriel Suswam, on a fresh 32-count charge of fraud. Suswam was arraigned at the Federal High Court, Abuja; alongside two others, Omadachi Oklobia, a former Finance Commissioner in the state and Jeneth Aluga, a former accountant general of Benue. […]

BREAKING: Ex-Benue Governor, Suswam, docked over fresh corruption charges

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

