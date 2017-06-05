[BREAKING] Ex-Health Minister, UNFPA boss Babatunde Osotimehin is dead

Nigeria’s former Health Minister, Prof. Babatunde Osotimehin, is dead. His death was announced early Monday morning (today). Until his death on June 5, 2017, Prof. Osotimehin was the Executive Director of the United Nations Population Fund, a post he assumed on January 1, 2011, sequel to his appointment on November 19, 2010 for a four-year […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

