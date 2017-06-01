Breaking: Explosion Rocks Saudi Arabia

A car bomb has exploded in the predominantly Shia city of Qatif in Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province, with initial reports of casualties.

The blast took place on Thursday, Saudi-owned Al-Arabiya television reported, without giving any details on casualties.

Sources affiliated to Saudi Shia Muslims said two people were killed in the bombing that happened near Qatif’s Sheikh Hussein al-Omran Mosque. They said the explosive-packed car went off after it came under RPG fire.

“The explosion was very huge,” a witness told AFP, adding that armored and other police vehicles sealed off the scene of the bombing after the explosion.

Qatif has witnessed anti-regime protests since 2011, with demonstrators demanding free speech, release of political prisoners, and an end to economic and religious discrimination.

The post Breaking: Explosion Rocks Saudi Arabia appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

