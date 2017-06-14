Breaking! Fayose’s Prophecy About Bukola Saraki CCT Trial Has Finally Come To Pass (See Screenshot)

One of the “prophecies” predicted by Ekiti state governor, Ayodele Fayose last year has come to pass. The governor last year that the senate president who was undergoing trial at the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) – will be absolved (set free). has dismissed 18-count charges of false asset declaration against Senate President Bukola Saraki.

Today, the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) has dismissed 18-count charges of false asset declaration against Senate President Bukola Saraki.

On May 4, the senate president told the tribunal that he would file a no-case submission, which implies that he is not opening a defence but asking the tribunal to discharge him of the charges because there is no case against him.

This was after the prosecution led by Rotimi Jacobs called its final witness and closed its case.

On Wednesday, Danladi Umar, chairman of the tribunal, held that the prosecution did not prove its case against the accused person. He said the testimonies of four witnesses presented by the prosecution were discredited, and as a result were unreliable.

He, therefore, dismissed the case, discharging the senate president of the charges.

The federal government had brought multiple counts of false asset declaration against Saraki. But the witnesses it brought to his trial gave contradictory testimonies.

The post Breaking! Fayose’s Prophecy About Bukola Saraki CCT Trial Has Finally Come To Pass (See Screenshot) appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

