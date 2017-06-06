Pages Navigation Menu

BREAKING: FCT demolishes newspaper distributors’ stands

The Development Control department of the Federal Capital Territory on Tuesday demolished newspapers distributors’ stands and structures at Area one, Abuja. The Abuja Newspaper Distributors’ Association said properties running into millions of naira were destroyed during the incident. The union in a statement co-signed by its chairman, Joshua Orogun; and general-secretary, Emmanuel John, said it […]

