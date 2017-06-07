Breaking: Federal Government pays 20 Whistleblowers N375.8 million

N375.8 million has been released by the federal government for payment of 20 whistleblowers who provided information that led to the recovery over N11.6 billion that was looted . This was confirmed by the Ministry of Finance, in a statement, said the payments were the first under the Whistleblower Policy. The government did not disclose …

