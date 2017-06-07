Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Breaking: Federal Government pays 20 Whistleblowers N375.8 million

Posted on Jun 7, 2017 in News | 0 comments

 N375.8 million has been released by the federal government for payment of 20 whistleblowers who provided information that led to the recovery over N11.6 billion that was looted . This was confirmed by the Ministry of Finance, in a statement, said the payments were the first under the Whistleblower Policy. The government did not disclose …

The post Breaking: Federal Government pays 20 Whistleblowers N375.8 million appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.