Breaking: FG begins work on 2018 budget

…as Udoma gives 2017 budget details on Monday

By Soni Daniel, Northern Region Editor

Abuja – Barely 24 hours after signing the 2017 Appropriation Bill into law, Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, on Tuesday, began action on the 2018 budget.

The vice president met with top government functionaries and asked them to carry out necessary actions towards completing the preparation and submission of the budget to the National Assembly in early October.

This came as the Minister of Budget and National Planning, Senator Udoma Udo Udoma, gets set to present the breakdown of the just-signed 2017 Budget to the general public on Monday, June 19, 2017 at the Rotunda Hall of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs headquarters in Abuja by 10.00am.

The budget process anchored by the Ministry of BNP is to ensure that the 2018 Budget aligns with the provisions of the ERGP.

