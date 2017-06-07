Breaking: Girl, others hit by stray bullets as Boko Haram terrorists currently raid Maiduguri

Reports say a young girl and some fleeing residents have been hit by a stray bullet following an alleged ongoing Boko Haram terrorists’ raid of Maiduguri.

A report from a SaharaReporter’s correspondent currently at the scene claim gun shots erupted in the lately peaceful Borno state capital around 7 pm on Wednesday after the terrorists allegedly attacked the Giwa military barracks located on the outskirts of Maiduguri.

It said residents in the Jidari and Polo areas of Maiduguri began to flee the city after hearing gunfire, a situation which caused confusion and a mass exodus of residents throughout the city.

The reports also claimed the situation was still unstable as at the time of this report.

Details soon…

