Breaking: Gunmen abduct Kaduna lawmaker Isa Salihu, others

Following reports that gunmen numbering over 30 abducted about 20 people along Abuja- Kaduna expressway on Wednesday, reports say a Kaduna Lawmaker, Isa Salihu has, Friday, also been abducted with three other persons along the Kaduna-Birnin Gwari road.

Isa Salihu is a member of the Kaduna State House of Assembly who represents Magajin Garin Constituency of the state.

The reports say the lawmaker was abducted while travelling to‎ Birnin Gwari from the state capital.

