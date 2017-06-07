Breaking: INEC registers APDA, 4 new other Parties

By Ben Agande & Omeiza Ajayi

KADUNA: The Independent National Electoral Commission INEC has registered five new political parties.

They are, Young Progressive Party YPP, Advanced Peoples Democratic Alliance APDA, New Generation Party of Nigeria NGP, All Democratic Peoples Movement ADPM and Action Democratic Party ADP.

At present 95 political associations have applied to INEC for registration as political parties. Two of the associations voluntarily withdrew their applications.

Details later….

The post Breaking: INEC registers APDA, 4 new other Parties appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

