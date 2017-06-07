Pages Navigation Menu

This govt has failed… we are on a rescue mission, says APDA – TheCable

Posted on Jun 7, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


TheCable

This govt has failed… we are on a rescue mission, says APDA
TheCable
The Advanced Peoples Democratic Alliance (APDA) says it is on a mission to rescue Nigerians from the “inept” leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC). The party was unveiled on Monday, and Raymond Dokpesi, chairman of DAAR …
