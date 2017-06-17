BREAKING: Judge declares mistrial in Cosby case

US judge declared a mistrial Saturday in Bill Cosby’s sexual assault case, after the jury deadlocked following more than 50 hours of deliberations over whether to convict the fallen TV star. The move amounts to a victory of sorts for the 79-year-old pioneering black actor, who had faced spending the rest of his life in […]

