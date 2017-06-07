Breaking: Justice Ademola resumes sitting

Justice Adeniyi Ademola of a Federal High Court in Abuja on Wednesday resumed sitting following his recall by the National Judicial Council last week.

This is coming against the background that the presidency has insisted that the Judge should not sit until the pending appeal was heard and determined.

The NJC had recalled the six judges who were arrested by the DSS and paraded as corrupt.

Chief Okoi Obono Obla, Special adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on prosecution in a telephone chat with Daily Trust yesterday said that the National Judicial Council (NJC) was in a hurry to clear judges whose integrity were in question, adding that there are still several petitions against Ademola including the one filed by Chris Uba.

“It is wrong for a judge to be under criminal investigation because a Judge should be above board. He should not sit until his appeal is heard and determined”, Obla said.

More details soon

