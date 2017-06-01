Pages Navigation Menu

Breaking: Juventus stadium finally named Allianz after 6yrs
Vanguard
Six years after its inauguration, Champions League finalists Juventus's home stadium in Turin has finally been given a name: the Allianz Stadium. As of July 1, the German insurance firm's name — which already adorns a number of other sports stadiums, …
