Breaking: Juventus stadium finally named Allianz after 6yrs

Six years after its inauguration, Champions League finalists Juventus’s home stadium in Turin has finally been given a name: the Allianz Stadium.

As of July 1, the German insurance firm’s name — which already adorns a number of other sports stadiums, including Bayern Munich’s Allianz Arena, Nice’s Allianz Riviera, and the Allianz Park in London of rugby club Saracens — will be emblazoned on a ground until now simply known as the Juventus Stadium.

Specialist Italian media company Calcio e Finanza (football and finance) said Allianz will pay three million euros a year until 2023.

However, Juve will see none of that money having sold the naming rights to the 41,000-seater stadium to Sportfive agency back in 2011 for 75 million euros over 12 years.

This deal will allow Sportfive to finally recover 18 million euros of that outlay.

The post Breaking: Juventus stadium finally named Allianz after 6yrs appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

