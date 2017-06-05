Breaking: Multiple deaths reported in Orlando, Florida shooting

A shooting on Monday at an industrial park in the Florida city of Orlando has resulted in “multiple fatalities,” authorities said, without describing the circumstances of the incident.

The Orange County Sheriff’s office said the situation had been “stabilized.”

“Multiple fatalities. Situation contained. Sheriff will brief as soon as info is accurate,” the sheriff’s office said on Twitter.

A year ago, the city — a hub of Florida’s resort industry popular with tourists — was the scene of a mass shooting in a gay nightclub that left 49 people dead and dozens more wounded.

