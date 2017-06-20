Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

BREAKING NEWS: Bheki Cele injured in car crash – Independent Online

Posted on Jun 20, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Independent Online

BREAKING NEWS: Bheki Cele injured in car crash
Independent Online
Johannesburg – Bheki Cele was involved in a collision in Johannesburg on Tuesday afternoon. The Deputy minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (DAFF) and former police chief was rushed to hospital after the car he was travelling in collided
Bheki Cele out of hospital after car crashNews24
Deputy Minister gives feedback to NW youthofm.co.za
Bheki Cele involved in car crashJacaranda FM
Times LIVE
all 5 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.