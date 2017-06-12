Breaking News! Dino Melaye Escapes Another Assassination, His 2 Cars Damaged With Gunshots

Senator Dino Melaye Just escaped another assassination attempt, as he led a protest against the state government. Dino says two of his cars are damaged, while two persons are reportedly injured. Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

The post Breaking News! Dino Melaye Escapes Another Assassination, His 2 Cars Damaged With Gunshots appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

