Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

BREAKING NEWS: Former Newcastle Star Tiote Dies After Collapsing In Training

Posted on Jun 5, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Former Newcastle United midfielder Cheick Tiote has died aged 30 after collapsing during training in China, a spokesman for the player has announced. The Ivory Coast international spent seven years at the Tyneside club, making 138 league appearances. He joined Chinese second-tier side Beijing Enterprises in February. “It is with deep sadness I confirm that …

The post BREAKING NEWS: Former Newcastle Star Tiote Dies After Collapsing In Training appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.