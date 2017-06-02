Breaking News! Nnamdi Kanu Declared The New Igbo Leader

The World Igbo Youth Council, WIYC, Friday ‎backed the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council, OYC, over its recognition of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu as the new Igbo leader.

The OYC leadership had during ‎their visit to Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, declared that the Igbos now had a leader in him.

However, a source told DAILY POST that the decision has not gone down well with some Igbo leaders, who felt slighted by the action of the youths.

The source, who stated that the leaders were infuriated that the youths met with the IPOB leader before them, added that “they are trying to put pressure on Ohanaeze leadership to open up problem with the Ohanaeze Youths.‎”

However, in a reaction to the developments, the Secretary General of WIYC, Mr. Edumobi Izuora and the Deputy National President, Dr. Ugwu Francis, described the action of the OYC as a right step

While justifying their position, they said, “we agree with the Ohanaeze Ndigbo on adoption of Nnamdi Kanu as Igbo leader because ‎”leadership is not about occupying political office, age or by material acquisition.

“Leadership is based on confidence reposed on N namdi Kanu, who has successfully stepped into the shoes of Late Dim Odumegwu Ojukwu.

“This is evident in the compliance to the sit-at-home declared by Kanu and which was backed by Ohanaeze youths.‎”

The group vowed to resist any attempt “to prosecute and persecute the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youths; such move will fail because Ndigbo has recognized Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro as a worthy leader; no unpopular conspiracy against them will deter the youths.

“We urge the Ohanaeze youths to continue to project Ndigbo in any circumstance possible. The IPOB, MASSOB and the Ohanaeze Youths should keep working as one to salvage Ndigbo.

“We equally urge the new Igbo leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu to work in close affinity with‎ the MASSOB leader, Comrade Uchenna Madu and the Ohanaeze Youths led by Mazi Isiguzoro Okechukwu.”

The post Breaking News! Nnamdi Kanu Declared The New Igbo Leader appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

