Breaking: Nigerian Ex-minister, head of UNFPA Babatunde Osotimehin is dead

Posted on Jun 5, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Prof. Babatunde Osotimehin, UN Under-Secretary-General and the Executive Director of UN Population Fund (UNFPA) is dead.

Osotimehin was a one-time Nigeria’s Minister of Health reportedly died in the early hours of Monday.

Prof. Babatunde Osotimehin, UNFPA Executive Director

 

 

