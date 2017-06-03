Pages Navigation Menu

BREAKING: NJC recalls Justice Ademola, five other judges accused of corruption

Posted on Jun 3, 2017

The National Judicial Council has recalled a Federal High Court judge, Adeniyi Ademola, who was suspended alongside seven other judges following allegations of corruption brought against them by the federal government. In a statement Saturday, the council said Mr. Ademola was recalled alongside five other judges. Mr. Ademola and seven other judges were suspended in […]

