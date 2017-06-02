Breaking: Nnamdi Kanu’s handshake ‘heals’ IPOB supporter of stomach pains – Biafran claims

A trending story on Facebook has claimed that one of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, supporters has allegedly claimed that a handshake with the leader of the pro-Biafra group, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu had him healed of his stomach pains.

The story posted by a face book user, Engr. Valentine Zimuzo Odogwu has seen the social media abuzz as many have begun to wonder if Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has healing powers in him too aside his being a Biafra freedom fighter.

The IPOB supporter who claimed he got his healing from the Biafran leader when Mazi Kanu visited his hometown also said that Mr. Kanu has become a prophet..

According to the post on the Facebook user’s timeline, “My Handshake with Mazi Nnamdi Kanu (Nwachineke) today!!!.

“Minutes ago my great town ozzuh villa, Umunnachi hosted the Prophet of Biafra land.

“He took time to greet both the elders and youths present.

“One of the youths who also had a handshake with the Prophet, confirmed that his stomach pains of about two months disappeared immediately.

“Biafran restoration seems closer than ever.

“All hail Nnamdi Kanu…”

Recall that lately, in fact, after Mazi Kanu was granted bail by the courts, photos of him dressed like a Jewish scribe and having some IPOB supporters kneeling and bowing to greet him flooded the social media.

Some of the photos also who him covering his head with the Jewish scarf and raising his hands heaven-wards in presumed prayers just like the bible shows Jesus did when He was on earth.

And many have begun to ask if Biafra has turned a religion, away from the political emancipation it sought from Nigeria.

Can any Biafran explain this?

Type your comments below lets know your thoughts.

The post Breaking: Nnamdi Kanu’s handshake ‘heals’ IPOB supporter of stomach pains – Biafran claims appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

