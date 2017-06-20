Pages Navigation Menu

BREAKING: Obanikoro finally dumps PDP, joins APC

Posted on Jun 20, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

A former Minister of State (Defence) and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, Senator Musiliu Obanikoro, has defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC). Obanikoro announced his defection at a press conference in Lagos on Tuesday. He was received by a former chieftain of the PDP, Lukman Ajose, who recently defected to the APC. Obanikoro […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

