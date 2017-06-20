Breaking: Obanikoro officially dumps PDP for APC – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Breaking: Obanikoro officially dumps PDP for APC
Vanguard
Senator Musiliu Obanikoro, a former minister of state for Defence and Ex-chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has officially dumped PDP and joined the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC. Obanikoro announced his defection at a press …
