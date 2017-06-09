Breaking: (Photos) Angry students storm NASS, protest non-recognition of President Obasi

Photos have emerged of Members of the National Association of Nigerian Students who stormed the National Assembly chambers to protest the alleged non-recognition of their president, Mr. Chinoso Obasi, during the second anniversary of the National Assembly in Abuja on Friday.

The post Breaking: (Photos) Angry students storm NASS, protest non-recognition of President Obasi appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

