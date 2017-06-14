Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Breaking : Photos of AG President Osinbajo meeting with South East Govs and leaders of thoughts

Posted on Jun 14, 2017 in Photos | 0 comments

Osinbajo and Ekweremadu
Nwodo and other prominent members
Bishop Onah other religious and prominent Igbo memebers
Igbo religious and politicians
Igbo religious and politicians
Ezeife with other politicians
Gov. Ugwuanyi, Obiano with other prominent politicians

 

The post Breaking : Photos of AG President Osinbajo meeting with South East Govs and leaders of thoughts appeared first on Vanguard News.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.