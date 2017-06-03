Pages Navigation Menu

Breaking: Police report ‘incident’ on London Bridge

Posted on Jun 3, 2017

(CNN)There has been an incident on London Bridge, London’s Metropolitan Police said Saturday night. “We are dealing with an incident on #LondonBridge, when we have more information we will update this twitter feed.” Both lanes of the bridge were blocked, police said. The incident comes more than two months after a man drove an SUV […]

