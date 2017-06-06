BREAKING: Policemen killed as robber attack bank, remove ATM machinne – NAIJ.COM
|
NAIJ.COM
|
BREAKING: Policemen killed as robber attack bank, remove ATM machinne
NAIJ.COM
Armed robbers have reportedly killed three policemen in a shoot during a robbery operation in Iwo, Osun State with one of the robber also losing his life. The Punch reports that the incident happened on Tuesday, June 6 and that the robbers stormed the …
Gunmen Rob Two Banks, Kill Two Police Officers In Iwo
Robbers raid banks in Osun, four feared dead
Metro Bank Robbers Uproot ATMs in Osun State, Kill 3 Policemen
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!