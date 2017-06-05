Pages Navigation Menu

Breaking: Qatar Airways suspends all flights to Saudi Arabia

Posted on Jun 5, 2017

Qatar Airways announced on Monday that it has suspended all flights to Saudi Arabia with immediate affect.

“Qatar Airways has suspended all flights to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia” until 1159 GMT the same day, a statement from the Doha-based carrier said.

A spokeswoman added that it was unclear if the suspension would be extended.

