Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Breaking: Real Madrid wins UEFA Champions League

Posted on Jun 3, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

By Emmanuel Okogba

Real Madrid has won the 2016/2017 UEFA Champions League by defeating Italian side, Juventus 4-1 in a final played at the Principality stadium in Cardiff, Wales.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Real Madrid’s Brazilian midfielder Casemiro (C) celebrates with teammates after scoring their second goal during the UEFA Champions League final football match between Juventus and Real Madrid at The Principality Stadium in Cardiff, south Wales, on June 3, 2017. / AFP PHOTO /

Cristiano Ronaldo got a brace, scoring in the 20th and 65th minutes while Carlos Casemiro scored in the 61st before Marco Asensio finished things off in the 90th. Mario Mandzukic scored Juventus’ sole goal in the 27th minute.

Real Madrid now becomes the only club to have won the cup two seasons in a row since it became known as the UEFA Champions League. They also become the most successful side in the history of the competition with a total of 12 wins.

 

The post Breaking: Real Madrid wins UEFA Champions League appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.