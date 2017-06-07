BREAKING: Senate Confirms 3 Non-career Ambassadorial Nominees

By Ujah David Abakpa

Nigerian Senate on Wednesday has approved 3 non-career ambassadorial nominees.

They are Justice Sylvanus Adiewere Nsofor (Imo), Joseph Olushola Iji (Ondo), and Comdore Yusuf Jonga Hinna.

Details later…..

