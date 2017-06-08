BREAKING: Senate Steps Down Bill Proposing N5 Levy For Petrol | Passes Bill To Protect Whistle-Blowers

The Senate on Thursday stepped down consideration of the report on the National Roads Fund Establishment Bill, seeking the Committee on Works to make “further consultations” on it.

The panel had specifically recommended multiple taxes, including a N5 levy on every litre of Premium Motor Spirit (petrol) and Automobile General Oil (diesel) imported or refined in the country.

The recommendation, particularly the N5 levy on petroleum products, which generated outcry among Nigerians, was suspended, after several lawmakers, who spoke on it, expressed their reservations.

It was agreed that the panel should review the report.

Meanwhile, the Senate passed a bill to protect whistleblowers and witnesses directly involved in the prosecution of certain criminal cases.

The bill, titled Witness Protection Programme (Establishment etc), SB 157, was passed today following a report submitted by the committee on human rights, legal matters and judiciary chaired by David Umaru (APC-Niger).

It was sponsored by Isiaka Adeleke, the Osun West APC Senator who died in April.

In his remark after the bill was passed, the deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, who presided, thanked his colleagues for the bill, which he said, was in honour of the deceased Adeleke.

The bill must now be passed by the House of Representatives and then signed by the president before it can be into the Nigerian law.

