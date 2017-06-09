Pages Navigation Menu

Breaking: Soldier sentenced to death for killing Boko Haram suspect

Posted on Jun 9, 2017

A Soldier, Lance Corporal Hillary Joel has been sentenced to death by the Army General Court Martial in Borno State for killing a Boko Haram terrorist suspect in Borno state.
The Corporal was accused of setting ablaze the suspect during a cordon and search operation by the army in Damboa Local Government Area of Borno State which led to the death of the terrorist suspect.
Details soon…

