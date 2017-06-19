Breaking: Suicide bombers kill 17 in Borno

Seventeen people were killed in suicide bomb attacks near a camp for those made homeless by Boko Haram violence on Sunday in Borno, emergency services said on Monday.

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) said the attacks took place at about 8:45 pm (1945 GMT) close to the Dalori camp at Kofa village, near the Borno state capital Maiduguri.

