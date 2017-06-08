Breaking: Theresa May loses majority in UK election- Exit poll

Prime Minister Theresa May’s Conservatives are set to lose their overall majority after Britain’s general elections, an exit poll showed on Thursday after voting closed.

The Conservatives were set to win 314 seats, followed by Labour on 266, the Liberal Democrats on 14 and the Scottish National Party on 34, the poll for the BBC, Sky and ITV showed.

The post Breaking: Theresa May loses majority in UK election- Exit poll appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

