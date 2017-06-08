Pages Navigation Menu

Breaking: Theresa May loses majority in UK election- Exit poll

Prime Minister Theresa May’s Conservatives are set to lose their overall majority after Britain’s general elections, an exit poll showed on Thursday after voting closed.

The Conservatives were set to win 314 seats, followed by Labour on 266, the Liberal Democrats on 14 and the Scottish National Party on 34, the poll for the BBC, Sky and ITV showed.

Theresa May

