Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

BREAKING: Three feared dead as violence erupts in taraba – NAIJ.COM

Posted on Jun 19, 2017 in World | 0 comments


NAIJ.COM

BREAKING: Three feared dead as violence erupts in taraba
NAIJ.COM
According to Premium Times, the clashes were experienced in Gembu, Nguroje and other parts of Sardauna Local Government Area of Taraba. The violence is suspected to be between the Kakas and Fulani ethnic groups. Locals say that the crisis erupted …
BREAKING: Violence erupts in Taraba community, three feared killedPremium Times
Fighting in Taraba : Many injured in Gembu townTVC News

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.