BREAKING: Western Cape Schools Are Officially Closed Tomorrow Thanks To The Storm

This morning it was still touch-and-go regarding the severity of the “moerse” storm approaching Cape Town.

But now, it’s safe to say that no one should leave their home tomorrow.

The Western Cape Education Department has just sent out an official statement closing all schools across the province:

“The WCED has taken an unprecedented decision to close schools in the Western Cape on Wednesday ahead of a pending storm. The decision was taken by Western Cape MEC, Debbie Schafer and HOD, Brian Schreuder after extensive consultation and at the recommendation of the Provincial Disaster Risk Management and the SA Weather Service.”

Read the full statement here.

And here’s the tweet, just for a little extra confirmation:

Oh Lordy.

While that should serve as more than enough reason to get your boss to let you stay at home, where you will be safe and sound (fingers crossed), if you you think they need an extra push send them this.

Like, right now.

[source:thesouthafrican]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

